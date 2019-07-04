Meet the new star of the Internet is a drama-a cat!

Встречайте новую звезду интернета: это драма-кот!

So many feelings, and tragic, is not expressed, perhaps, face any cats. But this fluffy tailed from China (his name And fairies) easily broke all records of emotion. And became the new star of the Internet. His photo, by the way, will serve you for any life occasion.

It was a difficult day — Monday? You stumbled on the fact that you prematurely spoke of the important details of the plot of your favorite series? Another kind of surprise? This amazingly expressive cat, there are options for any situation.

