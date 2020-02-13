Meeting Russian film club and poetry jam sessions: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (February 14-16)
What: Festival of independent cinema in Hollywood
When: Friday-Sunday, February 14-16
Where: Regal Cinemas 14 L. A. LIVE, 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Read more: From 12 to 27 February at the Los Angeles festival of independent cinema in Hollywood. The festival was founded to support independent cinema and to stimulate the creation of more quality low-budget films. All films will be screened with English subtitles.
And young Directors can participate in the festival and to Express themselves, find sponsors and win several awards in different categories.
The list of films and dates of their shows — the link.
Cost: $5
What: Anti-Valentine’s day BreakUp Bar
When: Friday-Sunday, February 14-16
Where: BreakUp Bar, 7276 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046-7667
Read more: BreakUp Bar invites you to celebrate the Anti-Valentine’s Day. Don’t let it dictate to you how to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It offers exhibition of broken hearts, films about the breakup and varied menu of drinks and desserts.
Cost: $20
What: Festival of pan African cinema
When: Friday-Sunday, February 14-16
Where: festival Events will be held at several locations, a list and schedule of events — click here.
Read more: pan-African film festival (PAFF) returns to Los Angeles for 27 years.
The event will be shown more than 100 films, demonstrations of which will be accompanied by performances that created them Directors. PAFF is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote creative people from United States, the Caribbean, Africa, South America and other countries to showcase the diversity of talented filmmakers and artists from the African Diaspora.
In addition to films, the festival program includes a fashion show, musical performances, discussions, and more.
Cost: $10
What: Poetry jam session in Russian language
When: Friday, February 14, from 18:30
Where: Literary art cabaret in oak, Irvine, California
Read more: All lovers of poetry, classic and modern are invited to the jam session, dedicated to the love lyrics.
Jam session is an opportunity for everyone concerned to read your favorite poems or a small prose.
Guests will hear the performance of poems by writers like Tarkovsky, Pushkin, Lermontov, Dovlatov, harms, Polozkova, Mayakovsky, Evtushenko, Brodsky, and many others.
Cost: Free
What: screening of the film ‘Dirty dancing’
When: Friday, February 14, from 20:00
Where: The Club, 1917 Bay Street, 2nd Floor Los Angeles, CA 90021
Read more: Summer of 1963. Francis Hausman, a seventeen year old girl from a wealthy family, arrives with his parents and older sister Lisa on holiday in pension max Kellerman’s in the Catskills. Baby is planning to study Economics of developing countries at the College of mount Holyoke, and after graduation to work in the peace Corps.
In the evening the attention of the Baby attracts the dancing couples, hired to entertain the wealthy guests of the boarding house. Then she accidentally turns on the party staff, where performed dances that you will never see in the guest sections. It soon appears that the couple and Baby meets johnny Castle, a professional dancer, which she had noticed in the ballroom. But johnny is unhappy with her presence, as guests of the boarding house is no place at these parties.
Cost: $15-20
What: Karaoke in Russian Valentine’s Day
When: Friday, February 14, from 21:00
Where: The Wharf, 237 Ocean Ave, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Read more: RedStar Entertainment Group invites Russian-speaking residents of orange County karaoke party in Russian language on St. Valentine’s Day.
Guests will find a sea of songs and performances by special guests — DJ Radmir RAD Muratov and finalists of the show “the Voice” Polina Zizak.
Entrance to the party available, upon prior reservation.
The table reservation includes admission tickets, the possibility of singing throughout the entire party, as well as a bottle of champagne or other beverage of the same price category.
Cost: $10
What: Scottish festival on the Queen Mary
When: Saturday-Sunday, 15-16 February
Where: Queen Mary Events Park 1126 Queens Hwy Long Beach, CA 90802
Read more: Scottish festival on the Queen Mary for 27 year in a row, offering a wealth of traditional Scottish entertainment, dancing, music, drinks and treats.
Visitors will see professional and Amateur competitions in Darts, playing the pipes and drums and dance and athletic contests.
Cost: From $15
What: Meeting of the Russian cinema club ‘Prokino’
When: Saturday, February 15, from 18:00
Where: In Royter”s Kitchen / in the kitchen At the Reuter 9265 Activity Rd # 105, San Diego 92126
More: Club of Fans of Cinema “Viewing Movies” (“Prokino”) invites everyone to the next meeting. For viewing and discussion will be offered a film directed by Noah Baumbach “Marriage story“.
Drama (with elements of Comedy and musical), in which the Director seeks to show through the prism of the divorce love story. Elegantly composed and finely executed, achingly sad, and at the same time, not devoid of humor wonderful picture about feelings between people. The film was not about divorce, and shows history. The reason for the divorce – escape from toxic relationships and depreciation. The essence of a healthy relationship that no one has to feel worse to please a partner. It is the awareness and feeling of emptiness when you’re not seen as a person with feelings and other needs, pushes the heroine such a difficult step.
Cost: $10
What: meeting with the writer and actor Misha Collins
When: Sunday, February 16, from 15:00
Where: Williams Sonoma Beverly Hills 339 N Beverly Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Read more: Actor, writer and artist Mike Collins presents his new book “Club of adventurers”. In his best selling new book, Mike and his wife, journalist and historian Vicki Collins, show families how to end a quarrel during meals and make the family meal a source of joy. The book is filled with personal anecdotes from the family of Collins and creative recipes that can help make even the most finicky kids who like adventure.
Misha Collins, real name Dmitry Tippens Krasnik — known American actor, the greatest popularity brought him the role of angel Castiel in the TV series “Supernatural”. Mother Misha was in Russia, and the ancestors of the actor moved to Canada about six generations ago, it is unknown which of the countries — Russia, Ukraine or Poland.
Cost: $30
What: ‘Mafia’ in Russian
When: Sunday, 16 February, 17:00
Where: The Auld Dubliner, 2497 Park Ave, Tustin, CA 92782
Read more: the psychological game of Mafia is played around the world already. This game is also known in common culture as “the Killer”, “Werewolf” and “Witch Hunt”. This entertaining role-playing game is quickly gaining popularity among young and Mature men and women of all nationalities. There is speculation that this game was used to train agents of the KGB in the Soviet Union.
Cost: From $20
bookmark