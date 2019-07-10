Meeting the “homeless” and “jester”: in the Russian Federation “publicly humiliated” Putin (video)
Resident of Comedy Club Garik Kharlamov has published a new video in his Instagram profile, where it was mixed together with the visuals with the bum asking for a cigarette from a passerby and the meeting of the presidents of the US and Russia at the G20 summit in Osaka Japanese.
The first character asks the author of the video a cigarette and says “were here” 4 hours, but no one came to his aid, because people could not care less.
Then that same speech, the tramp is superimposed on the footage of the conversation between the presidents of Russia and USA Vladimir Putin and Donald trump during the meeting.
“Have you a cigarette ?))” — comments of the video itself Kharlamov, quoting a movie character.
Subscribers Kharlamov with humor reacted to the publication of the artist.
“Ugarnul”, “Well ugarnul tough course”, “So Makar, soon in Russia, the homeless will not do, they will become highly paid media stars,” “Another hero on “let’s get married”, “Got a cigarette? Yes, the Topol-M will?”, comment users.
At the same time, some fear “reprisals” from the authorities.
“Funny, but like I young to sit”, — fears prosecution under the article on insulting the authorities nicita_gron. Obviously, he’s implying that Russia recently introduced a law banning criticism and insult of authority. As punishment operates fine of 30 thousand rubles and 300 thousand rubles, if the humiliation was repeated.
Another part of the users go further: in their opinion, Kharlamov Putin humiliated in front of millions of Russians, as residents of the Russian Federation started to laugh and mock the leader of their own country. Such users consider it an insult that Putin compared the video with the clown, and Trump are investing in the mouth and bum.
“Getting more popular, actors assume serious responsibility for their words, Expose’s authority in the eyes of the citizens, and it may not end very well for the future of the country”, they say.
Such viewers are reminded that Garik not alone in their attempts to “trample” on power — the same “sin”, in their opinion, is suffering and his colleague Simon Slepakov.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a leading Georgian TV channel “Rustavi-2” harshly insulted Putin on the air.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter