Meeting with hackers and journalists like Assange led the intervention in the American elections
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2016 during the election campaign in the United States personally supervised the publication of stolen letters to representatives of the Democratic party.
We are talking about the emails stolen in a hacker attack, which, according to spectracolor Robert Mueller, held employees of the Russian GRU, said the investigation edition of CNN, which provided data of anonymous sources and reports of the Spanish security company UC Global, followed the Assange by the government of Ecuador. Basic data from the investigation have chosen the edition “jellyfish”.
In the London Ecuador Embassy Assange has taken refuge since June 2012 to April 2019.
After the elections in the US, the company UC Global, wrote in a report that “there is no doubt that there is evidence” of when Assange with the Russian special services. An unnamed representative of the intelligence of Ecuador confirmed to channel the authenticity of the reports. In UC Global has refused to comment.
CNN claims that Assange was organized in the Embassy of Ecuador command center. He saw to it provided high-speed Internet access and telephone. Assange was allowed to hold secret meetings: he made a list of those who were free to visit the Embassy, and received the right to delete people’s names from the attendance register. Some guests of WikiLeaks founder could not produce documents or to show things during the inspection. In addition, said channel, at the expense of ties with high-ranking officials of Ecuador, Assange was able to put pressure on the Embassy staff.
All of these features, according to CNN, Assange used at a key moment of the presidential election campaign in the United States. In June 2016, says the UC Global reports, Assange has been in Embassy 75 meetings, more than double the average for any other month. In particular, Assange came two journalist Yana Maksimova, is a Russian immigrant living in USA and working in Portland.
In the same month Assange met five times with the employees of the TV channel RT. He twice talked with the head of RT in the UK by Mykola Bogucany that at one meeting gave him a USB drive. Bogacay explained to CNN that he had met with Assange as the channel produced a program with his participation. This is also stated by the chief editor of RT Margarita Simonyan.
In July 2016 to Julian Assange, came the Germans, Andy Muller-magoon and Bernd Fix, which CNN calls “hackers of the world level”. The first of them, according to Robert Mueller, could deliver Assange letters stolen from the Democrats. Previously, Muller-magoon denied any connection with this case. Just before the election in the US, Assange and Muller-magoon met 12 times.
CNN described what happened before WikiLeaks published the correspondence of the Democrats. A few weeks before publication, Assange had asked the Ecuadorian diplomats to improve Internet connection. Then, on July 14, he held a four-hour meeting, which was attended by Muller-magoon and Fix. That day, Russian hackers gave WikiLeaks the so-called “big archive”. On 18 July the security guard of the Embassy had left his post to collect the parcel from the man, whose face was hid behind a mask. The contents of the parcel are unknown. In the report, Mueller stated that on that day the representatives of the WikiLeaks reported hackers on obtaining files.
After WikiLeaks in the fall of 2016 began to publish a stolen letter head of the election headquarters of Hillary Clinton, John Podestà, the United States began to threaten the Ecuador. In the end, Assange was deprived of Internet, but that hasn’t stopped the publication of letters. Then the Embassy was banned to all except diplomats. Assange complained that the foreign Ministry of Ecuador and the ban overturned. After that two employees took WikiLeaks from the Embassy, about 100 hard drives. Assange access to the Internet was restored after the US elections.
The CIA, FBI and national security Agency of the United States initially claimed that WikiLeaks received stolen emails from the democratic Russian hackers. Julian Assange denied that the Russian authorities were the source of the leak.
In may 2019 the U.S. Department of justice filed charges against Assange for 17 points. Among them — the publication of secret documents, which, according to defendant, is protected by an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech. Wikileaks founder accused of illegally obtaining and publishing of information the disclosure of which endangers the security of the United States. He faces up to 180 years in prison.
20 Aug 2010 in Sweden, Julian Assange was charged with sexual harassment and rape, which he considers to be fabricated.
The case was repeatedly closed and again resumed, and Assange himself moved to London, where on 1 December 2010 he was arrested on a warrant issued by Swedish authorities. Four days later he was released on bail.
While in the UK under house arrest awaiting trial, Julian Assange sought asylum from Ecuador’s government, taking refuge in the Embassy of that country in London.
Within the walls of the Embassy, he spent almost seven years. During this time, the Swedish Prosecutor’s office closed the case against Assange accused him of rape.
But on 11 April 2019, the government of Ecuador has deprived Assange asylum. He was arrested by the British police and detained on charges of breach of bail, and on the request of the American side.
Britain gave the President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno written assurances that Assange will not be extradited to the United States.
At the same time in Sweden, the investigating authorities again opened against Julian Assange charges of rape.