Meeting with Oleg Sentsov and show-boats: how to spend a weekend in new York (24-26 Jan)

What: the Winter Antiques
When: Friday-Sunday, January 24-26
Where: Park Avenue Armory 643 Park Avenue New York, NY 10065
Read more: Park Avenue Agogo invites fans of Antiques at one of the most prestigious antique shops in the world. This year the event takes place from 23 January to 2 February.
Visitors will see exhibits created in the days of ancient Rome, medieval works of European, English and Asian masters. The authenticity of each exhibit was evaluated by a Committee of 150 antique experts from USA and Europe, many of them will attend the event, so guests will have the opportunity to talk with them and hear their presentations.
Cost: From $25.
What: photo Exhibition about the war in Ukraine
When: Friday-Sunday, January 24-26
Where: The Ukrainian Institute, 2 E 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Read more: Exhibition shows a timeline of events in the Donbas and the history of the volunteer soldiers.
The author of the exhibition — the former captain of the U.S. army Jenn of Blatti — graduated from U.S. Military Academy in West point. She is a veteran of fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2002-2003, photojournalist and photographer-reservist FEMA, whose articles and photographs have been published in various magazines around the world.
With the beginning of 2018, she spent several months in Eastern Ukraine, working with Ukrainian volunteers and veterans of the war in the Donbass. The result of its work was the project “frontline, peaceful life: the forgotten revolutionaries of the war in Ukraine”.
Price: $0-8.
What: the new York boat show
When: Friday-Sunday, January 24-26
Where: Javits Center 655 W. 34th St. Manhattan, NY 10001
More info: For more than 100 years in new York hosts a show of boats, which represent a new model of different swimming facilities and accessories: yachts, fishing boats, kayaks as well as the latest tools, marine accessories and electronics.
Guests can also enjoy interesting speakers and sailors.
Cost: From $11.
What: the new York Jewish film festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, January 25-26
Where: The Film Society of Lincoln Center 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, 4th fl. Manhattan, NY 10023
Read more:the Jewish Museum and the Film Society of Lincoln Center held annually in new York film festival, in which demonstrate the most striking and innovative films on Jewish heritage.
In 2020, the festival has been held for 29 times, the screenings will take place from 15 to 28 January. Movie schedules — click here.
Cost: $10.
What: Exhibition of the Guild of Jewish artists
When: Saturday-Sunday, January 25-26
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites everyone to an exhibition of the Guild of Jewish artists. The exhibition will be available until January 31. All activities are held in Russian language.
Cost: Free.
What: Seminar on the situation in Ukraine with the participation of Oleg Sentsov
When: Saturday, January 25, from 12:00
Where: 19 University Place, Room 102 New York, NY 10003
Read more: PEN America and the Jordan Center for the advanced study of Russia at new York University are invited to a conversation with the film Director Oleh Sentsov and academic Nina Khrushcheva.
In this conversation the filmmaker Oleg Sentsov will talk about his five-year imprisonment in Russia for speaking out against the occupation of the Crimea. In an interview with a scientist Nina Khrushcheva, they will discuss how activists use art, filmmaking, writing and political activism to chart a new course in a country deeply divided and torn between Europe and Russia.
Cost: Free.
What: Evening of Russian music, dance and songs
When: Saturday, 25 Jan, 15:00
Where: Sheepshead Bay Library 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: the World-famous ensemble “Barynya” will present their program of Russian, Tatar, Gypsy, Cossack, Nanai, Ukrainian and Jewish dances and songs. Guests also have the virtuoso playing the balalaika, contrabass and accordion, as well as the best folk songs.
Cost: Free.
What: Presentation of the book by Ukrainian writer
When: Saturday, January 25, from 17:00
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America 2 East 79th Street New York, NY 10075
Read more: Ukrainian writer Anna Protsyk will present at this meeting in his book, “Young Europe, Giuseppe Mazzini and the birth of modern nationalism in the Slavic world”.
“Young Europe, Giuseppe Mazzini and the birth of modern nationalism in the Slavic world” explores intellectual currents in Eastern Europe, which have attracted educated youth after the Polish revolution of 1830.
Based on archival sources and well-documented publications in Eastern Europe, this study emphasizes that national awakening among the Czechs, Slovaks and Galician Ukrainians were not just cultural, as is commonly believed, but also political.
Cost: $10-15.
What: Meeting with Oleg Sentsov
When: Saturday, 25 Jan, 15:00
Where: Ukrainian National Home 140 2nd Avenue Second floor banquet hall New York, NY 10003
Read more: Public organization “Together”, from the beginning of the revolution of Dignity, annexation of Crimea and war in Eastern Ukraine, focuses on support for democratic values, creative personalities and ideas of a free and progressive Ukraine.
Oleg Sentsov — Ukrainian film Director, screenwriter, writer, one of the key figures in modern Ukrainian history in the war with Russia. The Ukrainian community in the United States actively supported the campaign for the release of Oleg from the Russian prison.
Cost: Free.
What: screening of the Ukrainian film “Steep 1918”
When: Saturday, January 25, from 18:00
Where: Ukrainian Community Center in Irvington, 140 Prospect Ave Irvington, New Jersey 07111
More: “Cool 1918” — Ukrainian historical film action film Director Alexei Shaparev, which was released on 7 February 2019. The tape is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the battle of Kruty in the winter of 1918.
Against the background of momentous events in the country two brothers Andrew and Alex Sawicki fall in love with the beautiful Sophia. The Bolsheviks are suitable in Kiev, the city is filled with “red” agents. The government of UNR throws to fight the enemy all combat-ready army, including cadets and students. Four hundred young men, among them Andrew and Alex, are facing four thousandth well-armed troops.
Cost: $7-15.
