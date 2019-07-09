Meeting with Putin on Valaam: Lukashenka commented on the possibility of unification of Belarus and Russia
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus does not intend to unite with the Russian Federation — it is not necessary. He said this at a meeting with the state Secretary of the Union state of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota, the press service of the Belarusian leader.
Lukashenko stressed that the Treaty on the Union state “will not break”.
“Because we get involved in the break-up of the contract, we will destroy everything that was created during this time. This is the first, and second, the Treaty to be fully implemented. It is relevant today. Therefore, the presidents decided not to touch the contract, and you just have to produce documents, materials (we called it a programme for the further integration of Belarus and Russia within the framework of the Union Treaty)”, — he said, commenting on the upcoming meeting at the monastery on Valaam island.
According to Lukashenko, the program was defined “frame, points, milestones”, for which the parties do not have to leave.
“We answered the main question, which is, you know, tossed up from all sides: will include Russia in the Belarusian or Belarus to Russia or not. We said that today do not need to do. Even to talk on this subject. And Putin this question answered. And I especially. There is no such need”, — said the President of Belarus.
He also rejected the possibility of entering into any secret agreement with Putin during the upcoming meeting.
“Yes, we’re not going to Valaam something secretly to decide. This is the Russian President’s proposal. This is our Orthodox Church. I was there just to visit. I’m grateful that I did personally show and tell you how he recreated that is made there. Nothing secret, “—said the politician.
Recall that in may Belarus had uncovered a plot, which organizers had considered various options for the removal of President Alexander Lukashenko from power, up to physical elimination. Among the conspirators was Deputy Secretary of the security Alliance Belarus, Andrei vtyurin, as well as several high-ranking officers of the ministries of defense and internal Affairs.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Minsk replied to the proposal of the Ukrainian President Zelensky gather in Minsk of world leaders. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stressed that he supports such an initiative Zelensky, but noted the presence of the nuances.
