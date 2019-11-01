Meg Ryan broke off the engagement with her beloved
57-year-old Meg Ryan was alone again, after she suddenly broke off the engagement with John Mellencamp. Moreover, she’s already not wearing the ring presented to her at the time her now ex-boyfriend on the occasion of the betrothal. Ryan managed to emerge without that indispensable attribute of engagement at an official event — the award ceremony Governors Awards in Los Angeles. According to rumors, the parting with Mellencamp happened on her initiative: she allegedly kicked the groom out of the house. What prompted Meg to make such a decision, the actress is not yet announced. This information appeared in the publication People.com.
That Ryan and 68-year-old rocker Mellencamp got engaged, it became known in November last year. Then Meg have marked his page in the social Network funny picture depicting himself and John holding the hand. She signed it simply: “We’re engaged!” Since then, the actress has admitted that she has finally found harmony in relations with Mellencamp and very happy.
However, before that their relationship was difficult to call it harmonious. After all, Meg and John, who began Dating back in 2011, during this time, broke up twice. For the first time in 2014. And the second in 2015. if, at first, they quickly reconciled, then the second separation was serious. After it Mellencamp even lived a whole year with another woman — model Christie Brinkley. And yet he somehow managed to persuade Ryan to take him back. However, this time they lasted less than a year. “With me is very difficult. I’m like a big kid: always sulking, complaining suffer from constant mood swings!” — once admitted John in a burst of candor. So you have to wonder how Ryan put up with him for so long.