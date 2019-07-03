Meg Ryan for the first time brought out his adopted daughter
Debutante Daisy True in a simple white dress, was visibly nervous and the whole evening kept about his stellar mom. And she enjoyed another show at fashion Week in Paris.
During the next fashion show as part of Paris fashion Week all the attention of photographers focused on the actress Meg Ryan, who brought out his young heiress. To show Schiaparelli 57-year-old blonde chose an elegant black dress and her brunette daughter Daisy True appeared before the public in a light white dress.
Note that the 15-year-old Daisy was visibly nervous: the whole evening she sat with her hands crossed on her lap. And we completely understand! The girl first went to a secular society — and immediately became the centre of public attention.
Recall that Meg Ryan adopted a year-old girl from China in 2006. At the time the actress was not in official relations. Since 2010 she is Dating musician John Mellencamp, which is soon going to get married.
The famous Hollywood actress is his son, 27-year-old Jack Quaid, who followed in her mother’s footsteps and active in films.