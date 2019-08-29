Meg Ryan suspected that she shortened her nose
Fans of Meg Ryan: they noticed unexpected changes in the appearance of the 57-year-old actress. The fact that the pictures, taken at fashion Week in Paris in July this year, MAG nose looks shorter than before and a little swollen.
A recent edition of The Globe reported, according to information received from an insider, Meg, supposedly, really had rhinoplasty. However, the operation was not too successful, and Meg was unhappy with the result. And so that was postponed due to their already scheduled wedding with fiancé John Mellencamp. Now she wants again to go under the knife to repair the damage. And then go down the aisle. However, Meg is no stranger. Although she swears she never used the services of plastic surgeons, comparing her photos over the years, it is easy to see that the interference still took place, not once.
As for her relationship with Mellencamp, he is willing to wait. After all, they’ve been Dating for a very long time — since 2010. However, in 2015 John unexpectedly left Ryan. And it is not just left Meg and traded it for former model Christie Brinkley. Moreover, was especially hurt Ryan that Christie by as much as 8 years older than Meg!
However, since then, Mellencamp managed to break up with Christy and managed to somehow beg forgiveness from Meg. For the first time after a separation saw them together back in the spring of 2017, but then all thought it was about a chance meeting. But, as it turned out, Ryan and Mellencamp have reconciled completely and, moreover, decided to live together. In November last year it became known about their engagement. The media even wrote that Meg and John allegedly secretly married, but later this information was not confirmed. In fact, their wedding was to be held early this autumn. But now the wedding has been postponed indefinitely.