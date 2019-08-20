Megan Fox and Brian Austin green with his son walking in Los Angeles
The other day 33-year-old Megan Fox, a 46-year-old Brian Austin green and their youngest son, two-year Journey river, was spotted during a walk in Los Angeles. Paparazzi captured the star family on the streets.
Brian carried on the shoulders of a two year Journey (which, by the way, this time not dressed in girl’s outfit), and Megan walked next to her husband.
Recently Brian in an interview for KFC Radio Barstool admitted that he took the time to fall in love with Megan. He explained that he became intimately associated with an actress when he ended a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil (she Austin green also has a son Cassius Liga). Brian didn’t want to start a new one, so declined the offer of a star at the beginning of the novel.
Megan was very young when we met. And I decided that anything between us will not. At the time, I just got out of a relationship with a girl, so not looking for a new one. But she was very insistent. It’s funny, when I turned down her offer, explaining that he was not interested, she said she was going on a date with another. Then I got nervous. I realized that the thought of her and another guy kills me
suddenly he admitted.
The couple met on the set of the television series “Queen of the screen” (Hope & Faith) in 2004, Brian was then 30 years old, and Megan is only 18. Two years after the beginning of the novel the couple became engaged but the wedding was played only four years — they were married on 24 June 2010. Fox gave birth to two sons, Noah and Bodhi, and then suddenly for fans of filed for divorce.
However, some time later, Megan became pregnant for the third time, and divorce the wife changed her mind. 4 Aug 2016 was born the third son of their river Journey.