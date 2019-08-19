Megan Fox in the trailer of the highly anticipated film James Franco’s “Zeroville”
The film 41-year-old James Franco’s “Zeroville” (Zeroville) will be released after five years of waiting. The Director made it in 2014, but due to financial problems the distributor’s rental had to be postponed. And finally, in the Internet appeared the trailer of the film involving Megan Fox, Seth Rogen and the other cast.
James Franco played in the film the main role of the student IKE Jerome, who is studying to be an architect, but dreams of a movie. Dream path leads him to Hollywood, where IKE is gradually becoming his own man. However, the hero’s journey in the world of cinema ends in tragedy.
The plot of dramacomedy “Zeroville” on the eponymous novel of 2007, written by Steve Erickson. The film is set in the 1960s. the Shooting took place in California, but some scenes, Franco was shot in Venice on the red carpet at the Venice film festival.
The film “Zeroville” will be released in late September.