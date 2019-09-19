Megan Fox on sexism in Hollywood, feminism and the joys of motherhood
This year the film “Jennifer’s Body” (Jennifer’s Body), the main star of which is Megan Fox 10 years old. Just on this occasion, the 33-year-old actress eve decided to speak to journalists. In an interview with ET Magazine publishing Megan remembered the work of this picture, which received a lot of criticism, and about the difficult period experienced at the time.
At that time, I have so many things happened that this film was not on the top of my list of problems. I had a very difficult relationship with the public and journalists. And I just fought with it all. I think that if they have experienced a psychological breakdown. I just didn’t want to do anything: didn’t want to appear in public, to shoot for magazines, go on the red carpet. I was haunted by the fear and certainty that I will ridicule you, yell at me and throw stones. It was a very dark period,
— said the Fox.
Megan also confessed that he always tried to fight sexism in Hollywood. According to star, she tried to go against the system even before the appearance of the movement #MeToo, but her words no one took seriously:
I feel that I was part of #MeToo even before its creation. I said, “Hey, these things happen to me, and it’s not normal”. I usually replied: “Well! We don’t care, you deserved it”. Everybody was talking about how I dress and look, and joked about this.
Megan Fox also admitted that he considers himself a feminist, however, is convinced that the other girls who belong to this movement do not want to accept her into their ranks.
The actress claims that her life is greatly changed motherhood. According to star, the appearance of the eldest son of Noah made her very different look at the world.
Pregnancy for me was a real breakthrough. I’ve changed my mind, the mind cleared, it seemed that I see the world from a bird’s flight. Then I had another child, and then a third… And with each pregnancy I felt that I become the best version of yourself
— shared his thoughts Fox.
Megan also expressed her outrage over the fact that Actresses with children, as a rule, less respected in the profession. Fox complains that in the minds of many motherhood for the actress is considered to be an obstacle.
Recall that since 2010, Megan Fox married to his colleague Brian Austin green. In marriage they had three sons: six-year-old Noah, five-year Body and a three-year Journey.