Megan Fox took a walk with the kids and husband at Disneyland
Brian Austin green and Megan Fox sons got into the Halloween spirit! Megan Fox shared a rare family photo of her posing with her husband Brian Austin green and their three children — Journey, 3, and Bodhi, 5, and Noah, 7 — during a recent trip to Disneyland to celebrate Halloween.
On Saturday, the 33-year-old Fox has published a number of photographs which showed the fun costumes that the children had worn that night.
The mother of three joked about how difficult it is to do family photos.
“Halloween @disneylandis always the most fun, but if I can get one family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and make a normal face ??- she wrote.
The first family shot, the actress and her children posed for the camera sitting in front of the Ferris wheel, and her youngest son, dressed in a red and yellow dragon costume, looked into the distance.
Fox has also published a couple of photos of the whole family posing together, as 46-year-old grin, holding his hands to Noah, who wore a witch costume complete with hot pink wig, and Bodhi, who, it seemed, was dressed as a skeleton, posing in front of my brother, who wore a festive floral pair of mouse ears.