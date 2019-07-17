Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke the Guinness world record: know about it
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle broke the Guinness world record and was among the most influential people online at a Time. This writes Elle.UA.
In particular, the Royal couple launched their own Instagram account in April of this year, which gave her a platform to communicate with fans and promote their cases, mainly in the field of philanthropy.
The popularity of the star couple was so great, Megan and Harry entered the list of the 25 most influential people online at a Time.
Today Harry and Megan more than nine million followers in their account @SussexRoyal. Moreover, millions of subscribers they got less than six hours, breaking the Guinness world record.
In addition, the website of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on 500 thousand subscribers account ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The rating Time also got Donald trump, Ariana Grande, jada Pinkett Smith, Lil Us etc.
