Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called the replanning your garden a matter of national security…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have previously received the approval of the city Council of Windsor and Maidenhead to redevelop the garden surrounding Frogmoor-cottage, changed her mind and decided to change the design. They classify your project by sending the Board an email, which stated that “national security will be threatened, if their plans will get access to a wide public.”
Frogmore cottage
Although details of the plans Megan and Harry in relation to innovations in garden officially will not be disclosed, edition of the Daily Mail did find out, though some of the details of “Royal secrets”. According to him, a native of the US Megan’s planning a garden “BBQ” that will cost not less than five thousand dollars, which they and Harry will pay for themselves. The former actress plans to receive guests and to cook outside in warm time of the year. Such places for picnics in the garden very popular in California, but much rarer in the UK, where the weather is less predictable.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Frogmore cottage from London Leningradskogo Palace in April of this year, shortly before the birth of their first child Archie. A large-scale renovation in an old mansion that spouses gave to Queen Elizabeth at a cost of $ 3.3 million. Of these, three million were allocated from the taxpayers ‘ money. Megan and Harry spent only 300 thousand dollars of his own money. This angered the British public.
