Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has revealed a new photo of his son Archie (photo)
November 14 Prince Charles is celebrating its 71 anniversary. This day, the heir to the British throne holds far away from home — it is a solo visit to India. However, sons congratulated him on social media.
So, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle published in Instagram in honor of the birthday of Charles the photograph of the birthday man, and Harry with his son Archie on his hands. This photo was taken apparently at the christening of the boy July 6, previously never published. It is signed: “Happy birthday to His Royal Highness the Prince Welcome, sir, dad and grandpa!”.
The eldest son of Charles Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton also congratulated the father. The wife of Cambridge, has published three photos of William, Harry and Charles, William and Charles together, and Charles and Kate’s youngest son Louis, who keeps his grandfather’s hands (this photo was already published last year).
And Queen Elizabeth congratulated the eldest son of the image, which he is still very much a baby. It keeps father Prince Philip. A mother stands nearby.
Birthday Charles said on the news that Harry and Megan will ignore this year’s family gathering in Sandringham castle for Christmas. Sesexy going to celebrate this holiday with her mother Megan Dooriya. It all over again fanned rumors of a rift between the brother princes.
See also: Meghan Markle secretly took him to new York.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter