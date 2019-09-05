Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ignored the Queen’s invitation to visit under the strange pretext (photo)
Although it was reported that this week Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie, who on 6 September it will be exactly four months, going to visit the Queen at her Balmoral castle, edition The Sun became known that the visit will not take place. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rejected the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II, who has repeatedly called them to himself since the end of July.
. Other family members also at least a few days spent at Balmoral.
However, Megan and Harry ignored the invitation of Her Majesty. And as a reason said that Archie is still too small to travel to Scotland. This somewhat surprised the Palace, as earlier the age of the child did not prevent the couple to go for a vacation on the Spanish island of Ibiza and then to accept the invitation to visit Elton John to France, where he has a luxurious mansion near nice. In both trips, Megan, Harry and Archie flew in on private jets.
For Markle this could be a first-rate favorite country residence of the Queen. Last summer, the Duchess was in the early period of pregnancy, so I prefer to refrain from long journeys. Although in mid-October, went with her husband in a tour of the countries of Oceania and Australia.
The Queen and her husband is disappointed by the decision of a grandson and his wife. “If they wanted privacy and protection (and this was the pretext under which Harry was justified in using private jets), then from this point of view, a more appropriate holiday than in the Scottish Queen’s castle, not to find. At Balmoral they all hunt, shoot, fish. So maybe that’s what pushed Megan”, — the newspaper writes, reminding that the former American actress does not like blood sports and is a defender of animal rights.
It is also possible that after a scandal, Megan and Harry just don’t know how to get to your destination, because the way their movement is now the centre of attention. Harry recently arrived in Amsterdam on a commercial flight. However, apparently not yet in danger of to go in the same flight with the baby. Although Kate Middleton was flying a commercial flight to the Caribbean with her first child George, when he was six months.
Meanwhile it became known that Megan is coming out of maternity leave. Next week will be her first official release — it presents a collection of clothes of his own design, which she created in collaboration with the charity Fund.
See also: Meghan Markle contrary to the will of the Palace hired a PR of Michael Jackson and Harvey Weinstein, to improve their image.
See also: Queen Elizabeth wittily replied, when she asked did not recognize her American tourists.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter