Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said of Queen Elizabeth that would not come to her for Christmas (photo)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has informed Queen Elizabeth that will not arrive for Christmas at Sandringham to celebrate the holiday in the circle of the Royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the newspaper writes Daily Mail, believe that after a hard year they need to spend time away from everyone to “reload” and make new plans.
It is assumed that Megan and Harry will spend the Christmas holidays in the USA — together with his mother Markle Dooriya of Ragland. The couple with their six-month-old son Archie intend to fly her to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving — November 28.
The Queen, as reported by insiders, the decision grandson and his wife “hurt”, though she tries not to show the form. Besides, Her Majesty and her advisers fear that the lack of Casekow in Sandringham can perpetuate the rumors about the feud between princes Harry and William. Recently Harry himself added fuel to the fire by confirming in an interview that they have with the elder brother is not so smooth.
William and his wife Kate Middleton and their three children will traditionally arrive at Sandringham, without violating the adopted family traditions.
Harry always spent Christmas with his family in the castle of Sandringham in Norfolk with the exception of 2012, when it was carrying military service in Afghanistan. This year Megan and Harry also rejected the proposal of Queen Elizabeth II to stay at her Scottish castle Balmoral.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter