Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secretly taken his son abroad
It became known that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, along with his first-born Archie secretly visited the Spanish island of Ibiza. This happened back in the beginning of the month: the couple went to the resort to celebrate the 38 anniversary of Megan, which she celebrates the 4th of August.
As the newspaper writes Daily Mail with reference to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the grandson of the British Queen, his wife, and the child had been on the island for six days, staying at a secluded Villa, away from prying eyes. They were accompanied by private security.
It was the first three-month trip Archie abroad.
It is reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived to Ibiza aboard a private plane. This news has angered environmentalists, who accused the spouses of hypocrisy. Prince Harry speaks out publicly with speeches, which encourages everyone to protect nature.
