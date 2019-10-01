Meghan Markle appeared in public in a dress for $ 116, welcomed an enthusiastic…
Meghan Markle, who is now in South Africa with his young son Archie, after a short break returned to official duties. She visited the University of Johannesburg as a patron of the Association of Commonwealth universities and participated in a round table where they discussed issues concerning challenges faced by women in obtaining higher education.
According to Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex arrived at the event in a beige dress worth $ 116 from American brand Banana Republic (this trip is the wife of Prince Harry decided to limit cheap clothes, without ostentation, and even left home my gorgeous engagement ring).
When she came out of the car, waiting for the crowd of students burst into a loud enthusiastic shouts. Happy Megan welcomed their fans, smiling and waving hands.
Meghan has arrived for her first engagement of the day at the University of Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/WqTWhnpJQj
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 1, 2019
Later Megan will meet with her husband Prince Harry, who will fly to Johannesburg from Malawi. The couple had not seen for almost a week — since last Wednesday.
