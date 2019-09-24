Meghan Markle appeared on the beach in a loose blouse and jeans on the background of rumors about her pregnancy…
September 24, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who on the eve arrived in South Africa with his four-month-old son Archie, visited the beach, Monwabisi in Camptown, where he got acquainted with the work of the charity organization “Waves for Change”, which uses surfing as a means of improving the mental health of young people. And also, according to the Daily Mail, spoke with representatives of the organization The Lunchbox Fund provides daily meals to students of schools in the poorest areas of the country, and met with activists who are fighting against polluting the environment with plastic waste.
For a visit to the beach a 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex chose black skinny jeans and white loose blouse shirt (from his own collection, created by designer Mischa Nonu), over which was thrown a Jean jacket. The dresses were complemented with shoes with flat soles. Fans closely kept an eye on her figure.
Photo Getty
On the first day of the Duchess in Cape town appeared rumors that she is expecting a second child. Megan first appeared in public in black-and-white wrap dress. Even then, fans suspected that she tries to hide the change, because it looks “somewhat overweight”. Later in the day Markle wearing a blue dress with a belt, which found users of social networks, “revealed all the cards”. In the same dress the Duchess previously appeared in his last tour of Australia and countries of Oceania — after the official announcement of her pregnancy, which has been made on the first day of their trip, Harry. According to Daily Express, many have decided that it is a hint that Meghan is back in an interesting position.
By the way, during the pregnancy of the Duchess of Sussex has also repeatedly seen in jeans. So today’s outfit does not exclude pregnancy.
However, someone still believes that Markle has just regained her figure after the first birth. And waiting for an official statement of the Palace.
In recent years, dramatically increased speculation about the pregnant wife of Prince William Kate Middleton.
Harry and Meghan tour the containers that are the HQ of @WavesforChange pic.twitter.com/s5H4W8GYQ0
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 24, 2019
Meghan Markle for the first time in the status of a member of the Royal family spoke about its African origin, calling themselves “sister” women, and Archie was given a new African name.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter