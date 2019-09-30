Meghan Markle bought the African jeans, and Prince Harry lay under the baobab tree (photo, video)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are continuing their tour of the countries of Africa. So, Prince Harry, who arrived in Malawi, launched together with the National Geographic project, “Look up.” In the local national Park Prince photographed the baobab tree, lying under a tree to draw attention to the important role that trees play in the ecosystem of the Earth. And encouraged others to follow his example, to enjoy the beauty of nature.
Meanwhile, his wife Meghan Markle, who remained in South Africa, are not sitting idle, though not involved in formal events. A former actress on his own initiative, visited the art Studio in Johannesburg, leaving his son Archie, with whom she arrived in this city yesterday, with a babysitter. Megan talked to artists, musicians and designers. And acquired gifts. Including took the order, which made a month ago from London via British Embassy — local jeans brand Jeans Tshepo. As told by the owner of the company Tshepo Mohlala, she came to pick it up. She also gave a gift to the denim overalls for baby Archie.
Megan was in a dark blue dress shirt from the canadian brand Wilfred By Aritzia worth $ 147 and red shoes Everlane low heels.
On 1 October Harry and Megan who spent a few days apart, reunited in Johannesburg. The day before the couple talked on Skype when Harry’s in Malawi came in one of the schools for women and girls. At the sight of Megan on the screen, students and teachers started in the welcome to sing a song.
View this post in Instagram
#news The Duke of Sussex arrived in Malawi for the Royal Tour. And whilst visiting a college in Lilongwe in Malawi, The Duke decided to bring Meghan from Johannesburg via skype to the engagement. #malawi #RoyalTourAfrica CAMFED: The Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) is an international non-profit organization tackling poverty and inequality by supporting marginalized girls to go to school and succeed, and empowering young women to step up as leaders of change. Courtesy to @chris.ship.royal
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter