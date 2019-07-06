Meghan Markle chose a white dress by Dior for the official picture after the baptism of his son (photos)
On Saturday, 6 July, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has published two official picture taken after the baptism of their first child Archie. As already reported “facts”, the ceremony took place at St George’s chapel at Windsor castle. Journalists were not admitted. Gathered thousands of fans of the Royal family are unable to see not only the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby, but none of the 25 guests.
And so the evening came the long-awaited pictures. One of them, Megan and Harry stand on the balcony, which overlooks the Rose garden of the castle. The Duchess is holding Archie’s hand.
Second the family. It is made according to tradition in the Green room at Windsor castle. The photo shows Megan and Harry. They sit, the Duchess again, Archie keeps on hand. The child, as previously reported, dressed in a silk dress with lace — special outfit for baptism. Megan chose for the solemn occasion white dress by Dior and a hat. Image complement the earrings from Cartier.
The left and right of the happy parents Archie sitting on chairs Duchess of Cambridge Kate and husband Prince Charles and Camilla. The wife of Prince William wore a pink dress by Stella McCartney, which she already appeared in public in 2009. Camilla chose a white outfit.
Behind him are, from left to right-Prince Charles, the mother of Megan of Ragland Doria, sister of Princess Diana, lady Jane Fellowes and lady Sarah Mccorquodale and Prince William. As already reported “FACTS”, Queen Elizabeth II at the baptism, was not present.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter