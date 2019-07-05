Meghan Markle come to root for Serena Williams at Wimbledon (photo)
Saturday, July 6, at Windsor will be a baptismal service master Archie, the firstborn of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As already reported “FACTS”, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided not to allow journalists to this event. In addition, they do not intend to disclose the names of the godparents, which is a violation of the traditions existing in the British Royal family for many years. Of course, the Western media are trying by hook or by crook to find out who will become godparents Archie. This issue now affects millions of people witness the lives of members of the Royal family.
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle, propustila all official events during the June visit of U.S. President Donald trump and his family to the UK, suddenly appeared July 4 in the stands of Wimbledon. The Duchess came to cheer for his girlfriend, the famous American tennis player Serena Williams.
Megan wore blue jeans and your favorite bright, pinstriped blazer from L’agence with a cost of $ 640. Spouse Prince Harry was already in him during their trip to Australia in October 2018. Off the sun Duchess was covered with a white straw hat with a black stripe. This headgear is also well known to fans of Megan. Hat brand Madewell is 68 dollars. Markle wore it in 2016, and in 2018, when he visited Wimbledon.
Prince Harry and Megan during last year’s visit to Australia
Also attracted the attention of the ornament, which the Duchess wore a thin gold chain with a pendant with the letter “A”. It begins with the name of the only son of Megan and Harry. Newspaper the Daily Mail suggested that this simple and elegant set is made manually in a single copy designer Jennifer Meyer. She did the same for the Duchess a gold necklace with the word Mommy- “Mommy”. Now the same product can be bought from Meijer for $ 850.
The Duchess of Sussex with his hat
Recall Serena Williams is one of the most likely contenders to become the godmother to Archie. However, rumor has it, the player suddenly declared that her baptism she’s not. “This Saturday I’m busy”, — said the athlete.
British citizens are extremely dissatisfied with the behavior of Harry and Megan. They believe that the wife of the Prince does not behave like a member of the Royal family, but as a Hollywood celebrity. Many believe that Elizabeth II Prince Charles will affect Harry, and he will reveal the names of the godparents.
However, the Queen at the baptism of Archie will not. The decision of Queen Elizabeth II spawned a lot of rumors. It is even said that Her Majesty was offended by Harry and Megan. On Friday, July 5, there was an official explanation. It was stated that the Queen had long been planned for this weekend trip to Sandringham — estate in Norfolk, where it lives, her husband Prince Philip. She promised him that he will definitely come.
Then again, the media saw the manifestation of some indiscretion on the part of Megan. Apparently, the Duchess was convinced that the baptism of her son is the main event of this summer. When choosing a date, the wife of Prince Harry with anyone not consulted, and her husband was in an awkward position. According to sources in the Royal family, at first, Megan had a christening on July 5. And then it turned out that this day will not be able to attend the ceremony nor Elizabeth II or Prince Charles. Reluctantly the Duchess moved the date by one day. This made it possible to participate in the family event, Charles and his wife Camilla. But the Queen still did not change their plans.
However, according to sources, Elizabeth and had missed the baptism of his great-grandchildren. It was only two of them, including the baptism of Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate.
