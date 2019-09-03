Meghan Markle contrary to the will of the Palace hired a PR of Michael Jackson and Harvey Weinstein, to…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, feeling that losing the support of the public, hired the American PR firm, specializing in improving the image of clients. According to the publication The Sun, this was done against the advice of the Palace. Usually members of the Royal family rely on the support of their own professional experts in public relations. “Hire a Hollywood firm for your PR, as a member of the Royal family, to put it mildly, unorthodox,” says the insider.
Officially, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duchess of Sussex appealed to the American firm that she helped establish in US the work of her charity Foundation.
It is reported that Megan turned to the services of the Agency, Sunshine Sachs, which had previously represented the late singer Michael Jackson, accused of pedophilia, and film producer Harvey Weinsten caught in the middle of loud sex scandal. Among the clients of the firm were less controversial clients-celebrities — Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake.
Megan is concerned about how media coverage of her relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as the scandal with private planes and inappropriate statements in the press that members of her family.
So, the other day her father Thomas Markle gave a scandalous interview in which he accused the daughter of lying and hypocrisy. After it became known that Megan finally decided to cut the ties with your parents. By the way, the next day in the Instagram account of Casekow has another “inspirational quote” that regularly Megan and Harry. This time, the former President of South Africa and Nobel peace prize winner Nelson Mandela. “So easy to break and destroy. Heroes — those who makes peace and builds,” it States. Post again caused a storm of emotions in the network. Some thought that Meghan and Harry have published this statement as a veiled criticism attacking them media. Others have found a bitter irony in the fact that Megan made this quote after he decided to completely destroy the relationship with his own father, finding it a new manifestation of her hypocrisy. And still others insisted Megan and Harry doesn’t pay attention to haters, because “there are many people who love you both.”
