Meghan Markle flew to new York, leaving her husband and son
Meghan Markle, who wants to move to the USA, left Britain. As informs edition Daily Mail, she flew to new York where they will visit the final of the Open championship of the USA on tennis (US Open), which will meet will meet Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu. Megan until late at night watching on TV the semi-final game. When her close friend Williams beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Markle at the last minute decided to fly overseas to support Serena, claiming now to win the championship.
Megan arrived in the U.S. on a commercial flight — after them with Harry’s address was voiced sharp criticism in connection with the use of private jets. She was accompanied by only the guards. Apparently, Megan, who rejected earlier the invitation to visit the Queen at Balmoral, took a break before the end of maternity leave and came to America alone, leaving her husband Harry and their four-month-old baby Archie at home. According to preliminary data, it will conduct in the US all weekend.
This is the first trip of the Duchess Sussexcfcu in new York since February last year when her friend made it for her a lavish party in honor of the future the birth of her first child. Then a pregnant Megan flew there and back by private jet. The trip, according to rumors, gave her George and Amal Clooney.
