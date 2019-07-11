Meghan Markle for the first time came out with his son (photos)
Meghan Markle for the first time after the christening a secret son appeared with him at a public event. Two months with Archie in her arms she came to support her husband at a charity Polo match in Surrey. Traditional tournament held on July 10 in a private club, Billingbear Polo Club.
The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton arrived with the children to support their husbands. Harry and William played in different teams. The team won big brother.
Princes William and Harry were in different teams
Megan appeared at the event with her son unexpectedly and did not want to be shot by photographers. For the event, the Duchess chose a shift dress khaki from Lisa Marie Fernandez. The Rosetta model can be bought for $ 680. Your attire wife of Prince Harry added massive sunglasses from Givenchy and comfortable shoes. Archie was dressed in a white jumpsuit with short sleeves. The new mother held son in her arms, gently cradling it and kissing it.
Paparazzi managed to take some shots.
*The lenses fell and Kate’s son
Seems like Megan and Kate finally came to a truce. The Duchess of Cambridge with their three children were in good spirits.
Kate and Megan were talking among themselves and smiled warmly.
The youngest son of William and Kate Prince Louis sent his cousin Archie a kiss. Louis you look good in sunglasses, he quietly pulled her mother in that moment, when Kate was preparing for him, Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s snack.
Provisions Duchess brought in the trunk of the family “wagon”. Refreshed, George and Charlotte decided to play football.
Recall that Megan was in no hurry to show pictures of his son. After birth, the Duchess of Sussex refused to pose with the baby on the doorstep of the hospital, as did Kate Middleton. Markle insisted that the ceremony of baptism Archie was held behind closed doors, without the presence of journalists.
This behavior irritated many fans of the Royal family, are confident that Megan has no right to hide the baby. Apparently, the wife of Prince Harry decided to meet the critics, therefore, called for a public event with my son. Say, the Duchess of Sussex did not let on to the kid, believing that only she can take care of him.
