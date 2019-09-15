Meghan Markle helped my nephew make millions of dollars selling marijuana (photo)
Nephew Meghan Markle amassed a multi-million dollar fortune to the cultivation of hemp and the legal sale of marijuana for medical purposes in the U.S. state of Oregon. Tyler Dooley, the son of consanguineous elder brother of the Duchess of Sussex Thomas Markle, Jr., got into this business a few years ago — after in 2015 in Oregon have legalized such activity. And after his aunt had married a British Prince, he started to receive fabulous profits and significantly expanded the area of their plantations.
Currently, the American, 1.5 million bushes of hemp, but it is inspired by the success, plans to significantly increase their number.
Unlike his grandfather, Thomas Markle, father and aunt Samantha (older half-sister of the Duchess) Tyler did not publicly criticize his “Royal” cousin, and even expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that his family members “wash their dirty linen in public”. But he has used it for advertising. So, as a gift for her wedding with Prince Harry, he declared that she raised in her honor a new variety of cannabis, calling it “Shine Megan” (Meghan Sparkle).
And then said that would be “more than happy” to offer a sample of Megan and Harry, if they’ll stop by to visit him, and to tell them about the medical use of marijuana that can help with almost any disorder “from PTSD to insomnia and pain in cancer patients”.
“Megan grew up in California. And I’m sure she has American views on marijuana. I know that in England, marijuana is still an object of taboo…” said Dooley.
Since then, the 27-year-old Dooley has added to the list of varieties of “Shine Markov” (Markle Sparkle), advertising slogan chosen words: “so strong that you blow away with the crown” and “Sparkle” Archie (“Archie Sparkie”) — in honor of his cousin, the firstborn Megan and Harry, born in may of this year. Due to the name of Markle Dooley became famous. And I am grateful to the aunt for help.
Dooley, like all other relatives of Megan’s father’s side, was not invited to the Royal wedding. In 2018, he arrived in London to watch here live video of the ceremony on TV. And was that same evening apprehended in one of the local night clubs with a knife. He said he just “forgot” that he carries in his pocket.
“People always called me the black sheep in the family, but I worked like a dog to make a living in a business where the competition is so high,” Tyler told the newspaper The Mail on Sunday.
Family photos with Megan. Tyler is the boy on the right
