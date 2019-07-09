Meghan Markle his snobbery seriously angered the British (photos)
On Tuesday, July 9, the famous British journalist and TV host piers Morgan lashed out at Megan Markle. The reason for this was the behavior of the wife of Prince Harry during a visit to Wimbledon. As already reported “FACTS”, the Duchess of Sussex unexpectedly appeared on the No. 1 court, accompanied by two friends — Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay’s Mouth to support play there American tennis player Serena Williams.
Playing Serena Williams watched the day 12 thousand people who came to the court
This same game was watched 64-year-old Sally Jones, a former sports commentator on the BBC and ITV. At some point, she began to photograph what was happening. “Immediately I felt like I was someone knocking lightly on the shoulder. Turned and saw a bodyguard Megan. He very politely asked me not to. He added: “the Duchess is here on private business. You are violating her private space,” says Jones.
Sally Jones
Sally said to the bodyguard: “I photographed Serena Williams. To the Duchess I don’t care”. Bodyguard again was asked not to shoot.
Jones then saw someone from the audience came up closer to his wife Prince Harry and made a couple selfie in front of it. To him went the same security guard and asked to delete the pictures.
The bodyguard came to all the spectators who were trying to photograph Megan
“I was shocked. For the game Williams sat 12 thousand spectators. On the court there were at least 200 professional photographers. And they all, of course, shooting Megan. But she still sent me and to that man a bodyguard, so he forbade us to take pictures. I think it’s very silly. She fools us all holding?!” — protested Sally Jones.
“I asked the bodyguard if he wants to come up with the same remark to the cameramen who focused her camera on the Duchess? I accidentally took only her right ear. And those guys probably have big plans. And then I feel bad for the poor guy. I realized that for him personally, this whole situation is also unpleasant. But he was obliged to fulfill the order,” — said Jones.
The behavior of the wife of Prince Harry in the Royal box, many considered it disrespectful
And here July 9, piers Morgan began the popular television program “Good morning Britain” with the following phrase: “a Private affair at Wimbledon? This is ridiculous. It’s just hypocrisy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — not individuals. They are members of the Royal family. Public people. In the end, we paid for repair of their house. And now we are asked to accept that”.
In his Twitter, Morgan said: “It is absurd even to miss Markle — demand privacy when sitting in the Royal box…”
Very differently behaved on the courts of Wimbledon, Kate Middleton
The position of Piers Morgan was supported by many British media. Various publications resemble Prince Harry and his wife that they, as members of the Royal family have certain obligations to society. And Megan is obviously confused about his present status with the status of a Hollywood star. Such behavior at Wimbledon unacceptable. It is also unacceptable that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refused to name the godparents of his son and was forbidden to publish the document on baptism Archie that they did all of the members of the Royal family. Harry and Megan are strongly advised to follow the example of Prince William and his wife Kate. By the way, the Duchess of Cambridge also attended one of the games of the tennis tournament at Wimbledon. It was two days before there Megan. And behave quite differently — no snobbery, friendly openness, a willingness to talk to journalists and ordinary citizens. Kate even revealed that her eldest son George taking tennis lessons at the Roger Federer.
