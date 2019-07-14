Meghan Markle in a dress for $ 4,300 and Prince Harry: the Royal premiere of “the Lion King” (photo)
Sunday, July 14, in London the European premiere of the film “the lion King” by Walt Disney. As already reported “FACTS”, the picture was taken on the basis of the famous cartoon of the same name, which was released in 1994 and grossed 968,5 million dollars.
Like in the animated movie, in the play “the lion King” with songs written by sir Elton John. The legendary musician was present at the premiere along with her husband David furnish. Arrived in London and the film Director Jon Favreau, as well as a number of actors, including singer Beyonce, who voiced the characters in the movie in the original English version.
However, the focus on the yellow trail (we were not mistaken — the organizers really rolled out the premiere track yellow color) were not movie stars, and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex was chosen for the evening black dress by Jason Wu $ 4 $ 340. Feet Megan was wearing shoes Aquazzura for 805 dollars. In the hands of the wife of Prince Harry kept the purse from Gucci for 2 $ 110.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The film “the lion King” Jon Favreau
Sir Elton John and David furnish
Beyonce and Jay-Z
Meghan Markle and Beyonce hugged each other
VIN Diesel and his girlfriend Paloma Jimenez
The famous singer Pharrell Williams wife
Officially the presence of Prince Harry and Megan at the premiere explained by the fact that the Walt Disney Studio in connection with the release of “the Lion King” in hire has launched an international campaign to Protect the Pride in the protection of lions. Fond of Prince Harry happily supported the initiative. The love of the Duke of Sussex to Africa has long been known.
Already inside the theater Megan welcomed Beyonce. The Duchess and pop diva embraced. And their husbands firmly shook hands. Spouse Beyonce, the famous rapper and producer Jay-Z, as already reported “FACTS” recently became the first official billionaire among the stars of hip-hop.
And at that time, as the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watched the movie “the lion King”, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William watched the longest final in the history of Wimbledon between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
