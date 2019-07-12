Meghan Markle is not taken as a model in fashion show

Many fans of the British Royal family know that the wife of Prince Harry Meghan Markle complicated nature. Born at Buckingham Palace, she shocked all of waywardness and willfulness.

No wonder the servants of monarch for the eyes calls her “the Duchess”, which can not cope even Queen Elizabeth II. Many would think that the wife of Prince Harry puffed up with the title and influence, but as it turned out, obnoxious Megan was and the monarch’s heir, writes Days.ru with reference to the Dail yMail.

Impartial truth about Markle told the host of the popular program WendyWilliamsShow. Wendy Williams remembered somewhere in the end of 2009 to their program came, the future Duchess of Sussex, who wanted to become one of the models. However, Megan did not take, and not because of its external data and unpredictable nature. Presenter noted that Markle showed himself not at its best during the participation in the TV show DealorNoDeal, because it sought only to gamble.

The British had hoped that the former actress is a bit prismireyut after the birth of first child, but her behavior has not changed much. Thus, the wife of Prince Harry still can’t find a babysitter for a two-month Archie — the first two candidates very quickly retired, and new not in a hurry to apply for this job. No Markle no personal chef or stylist. According to the Duchess, she just loves herself to cook for the family and choose the clothes, but the audience suspects that here, too, was not without scandalous character, a former actress.

As previously reported “FACTS”, Meghan Markle his snobbery seriously angered the British.

