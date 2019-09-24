Meghan Markle on the couch and upside down: the ex-partner on the series posted an interesting photo…
The scandalous Duchess Meghan Markle received another “surprise” from his former colleagues on the series “suits” Patrick J. Adams, who played the role of Mike Ross. This writes eg. giso with reference to the publication People.
Obviously, the enterprising actor has decided to show some pictures, which are quite long gathered dust in his personal files. All pictures were taken during work on the television series, but rather — in between takes.
In those years, Meghan Markle did not even know that very soon not only for her behavior, but even the length of the skirt will be arranged a real hunt.
In the pictures of the famous Duchess was pictured in almost all possible angles, including upside down position.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Meghan Markle appeared at the evening reception in an old dress, and a mosque with a headscarf and bare feet.
