Meghan Markle posing with the magazine, the cover of which was Kate Middleton, long before the meeting…

As it turned out, two years before his meeting with Prince Harry American actress Meghan Markle posing, holding a magazine, the cover of which was a picture of her future cousin, Kate Middleton.
As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, the picture was made in 2014, said the Deputy editor of the Irish magazine U Denise Cache. It Denise and Megan are sealed together. The caption next to the image of Kate’s claims that he and Prince William “expecting twins” (it was later revealed that this is not true: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a girl, Princess Charlotte).
Megan, who at the time starred in the television series “Force majeure”, wrote for U magazine article about sunglasses.
Fans Megan was shocked by this photo. “The world is still close!”, “Surprising as it may turn to life”, “This is crazy! I bet she never thought it would be a part of this family. Life can be unpredictable,” they wrote.
Megan and Harry met in the summer of 2016 on a date, which was organized for them by a mutual acquaintance. About his relationship with Megan Prince Harry officially announced in November of 2016. But about engagement — about a year later. Wedding couple played on 19 may 2018.
By the way, at about the same time when this photo was taken, two years before I met Harry, Markle wrote in his Internet blog the Tig (which closed shortly after she began her affair with the Prince) that childhood dream to be a Princess. And also spoke about the buzz around the wedding of William and Middleton. “Just look at the pomp and ceremony that surrounded the Royal wedding, and these endless conversations about Princess Kate”, she wrote.
Relationship Kate and Megan, according to media reports, it is not so cloudless.
