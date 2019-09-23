Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie arrived in Africa on commercial flights: first photos
On 23 September, the British Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle began his official tour to Africa. With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took his son Archie, who is five months. Thus he became the youngest ever member of the Royal family, went on an official trip abroad. The previous record holder was Prince George that Kate Middleton and Prince William took a trip to Australia and New Zealand when he was 10 months.
The family arrived in Cape town — a port city in the South-West of South Africa. According to the newspaper The Mirror, the couple arrived in South Africa with a 40-minute delay a commercial flight with British Airways. Megan and Harry abandoned the traditional welcome ceremony at the ramp. Was not spread the red carpet and crowds of journalists. Thus the Prince and his wife want to make it clear that you arrived here to work and not rest.
Megan got off the plane in a long, bright cardigan and white jeans, holding his son in a warm hat with a pompom. Markle at this time abandoned the high-heeled shoes, selecting a shoes-ballet flats.
The Duke and Duchess, who had previously been accused of being too “Hollywood” glamor, almost immediately went on to my first scheduled in their business chart the event, leaving the child with a babysitter. They will visit the center for young people, where among other things are taught lessons of self-defense for girls, and conducted psychological trainings for children and training on safety rules. Megan will also give a speech in one of the poorest suburbs of Cape town, devoted to the problem of violence against women, which in recent years has become very acute in this country.
In Africa, the members of the Royal family will spend a total of ten days. Megan with the child at all times, will remain in South Africa. And her husband will also visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi. The tour will end in Johannesburg.
It is reported that Megan brought to Africa their clothes, which grew Archy, as well as made of books, toys, pencils that informed her firstborn were given different organizations and representatives of the public. All this the Duchess will give to the charity Fund that takes care of families of HIV-infected people. By the way, before a trip to Africa once again increased speculation that the Duke and Duchess are going to take care of one of the local orphans. Rumor has it that it will be dark-skinned twin girls. Supposedly the couple are conducting secret negotiations for their adoption. However, official confirmation of this information.
Royal experts believe that the trip to Africa could help the Duke and Duchess of “rehabilitated” after a string of PR failures, which caused dissatisfaction with the British public — including the scandal with private jets and secret from the public baptism of Archie.
On Friday, September 20, Megan and Harry, how to write “FACTS”, were among the guests at the luxury wedding designer Mischa Nonu, which was celebrated in Rome.
