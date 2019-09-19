Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son noticed in the pub: the network got photos
The network got the pictures taken during the visit, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie in the village pub, the “rose and crown” in Berskhire, near Windsor, which is now home to the Royal couple. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, how to write “FACTS”, visited this place in late August.
It was reported that Megan and Harry had a lunch of local dishes costing 15 pounds. Megan drank the water. Harry leaned on the beer. They were accompanied by two guards and a Secretary. Not all visitors of the pub noticed the Royal couple. One of the businessmen present there told that Megan and Harry behaved modestly, and the child was surprisingly calm and never cried.
Now the American edition TMZ published pictures of Megan, Harry and Archie. Although the photo is not too good quality, but the person on them is recognizable. The Prince was carrying the car seat with the baby. And Megan — a bag with children’s things.
Archie, who at the time was not yet four months, apparently, fast asleep under the blanket. Family spent in the pub about two hours. And all this time Archie had behaved surprisingly quiet — even when the mother was changing his diaper.
