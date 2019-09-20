Meghan Markle, princesses Beatrice and Eugenia, Ivanka trump attended the wedding of her friend, designer…

| September 20, 2019 | News | No Comments

Меган Маркл, принцессы Беатрис и Евгения, Иванка Трамп посетили свадьбу своей подруги-дизайнера...

20 September was held in Rome a luxury wedding designer Mischa Nonu and oil magnate Michael Hess, the heir of the owners of the us energy giant Hess Corporation.

Меган Маркл, принцессы Беатрис и Евгения, Иванка Трамп посетили свадьбу своей подруги-дизайнера...Mike and Michael

The romantic ceremony was held at sunset in the beautiful Villa Aurelia built in the XVII century.

The Daily Mail reports that 31-year-old bride (who was born in Bahrain, raised in London, educated in Paris and now lives in USA) had a dress of her own design.

Меган Маркл, принцессы Беатрис и Евгения, Иванка Трамп посетили свадьбу своей подруги-дизайнера...

As guests arrived for the celebration the daughter of the President of the United States Ivanka trump with her husband, businessman Jared Kushner, supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner (brother of the “presidential son” Jared), the singer Katy Perry with her fiance-movie star Orlando bloom, the British Princess Beatrice and Eugene, and a close friend of Misha, Meghan Markle with Prince Harry. There were rumors that Nonu introduced the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Megan, contrary to tradition, came to the wedding in a dress of black colour. Her outfit was Valentino and was worth 13 500 thousand dollars.

 

Megan and Harry, who 23 September, on a tour to Africa, arrived in Rome on the eve of a commercial airline. His four-month-old son Archie they left the house in Windsor.

Меган Маркл, принцессы Беатрис и Евгения, Иванка Трамп посетили свадьбу своей подруги-дизайнера...Meghan Markle contrary to tradition came to the wedding in black

Меган Маркл, принцессы Беатрис и Евгения, Иванка Трамп посетили свадьбу своей подруги-дизайнера...Ivanka trump chose a dress of peach color

 

 

 

View this post in Instagram

#Roma ora. #IvankaTrump col marito al matrimonio di #MishaNonoo

Publication of Antonella Delprino (@antodelprino) 20 Sep 2019 8:32 PDT

On Saturday, the festivities continue. The newlyweds will hold a feast in Cinecittà, the famous Italian film Studio. Here, among spectacular scenery, often hosts private parties. So, here, for example, has a beautiful copy of a Roman square. However, as it became known, the theme of the party Nona was “La Dolce Vita” — “Sweet life”, the title of the famous film by Federico Fellini.

For Misha it’s the second marriage.

See also: Kate Middleton demonstrated an example of an ideal business style amid pregnancy rumors.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr