Meghan Markle, princesses Beatrice and Eugenia, Ivanka trump attended the wedding of her friend, designer…
20 September was held in Rome a luxury wedding designer Mischa Nonu and oil magnate Michael Hess, the heir of the owners of the us energy giant Hess Corporation.
Mike and Michael
The romantic ceremony was held at sunset in the beautiful Villa Aurelia built in the XVII century.
The Daily Mail reports that 31-year-old bride (who was born in Bahrain, raised in London, educated in Paris and now lives in USA) had a dress of her own design.
As guests arrived for the celebration the daughter of the President of the United States Ivanka trump with her husband, businessman Jared Kushner, supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner (brother of the “presidential son” Jared), the singer Katy Perry with her fiance-movie star Orlando bloom, the British Princess Beatrice and Eugene, and a close friend of Misha, Meghan Markle with Prince Harry. There were rumors that Nonu introduced the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Megan, contrary to tradition, came to the wedding in a dress of black colour. Her outfit was Valentino and was worth 13 500 thousand dollars.
Megan and Harry, who 23 September, on a tour to Africa, arrived in Rome on the eve of a commercial airline. His four-month-old son Archie they left the house in Windsor.
Meghan Markle contrary to tradition came to the wedding in black
Ivanka trump chose a dress of peach color
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, were among the celebrity guests to arrive at the wedding Duchess Meghan’s close friend, designer Misha Nonoo, at Rome’s Villa Aurelia on Friday, September 20.
On Saturday, the festivities continue. The newlyweds will hold a feast in Cinecittà, the famous Italian film Studio. Here, among spectacular scenery, often hosts private parties. So, here, for example, has a beautiful copy of a Roman square. However, as it became known, the theme of the party Nona was “La Dolce Vita” — “Sweet life”, the title of the famous film by Federico Fellini.
For Misha it’s the second marriage.
