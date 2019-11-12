Meghan Markle smeared makeup on the clothes of the fan: funny reaction
November 7, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey to commemorate the soldiers who died in the First world war.
On this day, the Dukes of Sussex put on the field of memorial crosses, took part in a minute of silence, and spoke with veterans.
Megan, having become acquainted with William Allen, hugged him and kissed him. But on the jacket of a veteran Markle accidentally left a trail from his Foundation.
According to Royal correspondent Rebecca English of the Daily Mail Allen, who next month will celebrate its 100th anniversary, it seemed, not upset.
“I’ll never wash it!” the man said, pointing to a spot of makeup, the wife of Prince Harry.
And here is D-Day veteran William Allen — a remarkable man who celebrates his 100th birthday next month. Meghan hugged and kissed him, leaving a little make-up smudge on his jacket. ‘I’m never washing that!’ he said. pic.twitter.com/zQ8iAnX8FO
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 7, 2019
24tv.ua