Meghan Markle took her son and left the Prince Harry media (photos)
American media claim that Meghan Markle has gone from Prince Harry, taking a four-month-old son Archie. Publication the National Enquirer reports that between the couple broke out in a huge fight.
“The Palace has on Harry strong pressure so that he forced his wife to understand that she’s not a Hollywood star, and a member of the Royal family with important duties and responsibilities,” — said the source publication. On this soil between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tension arose (Harry previously did Megan reprimand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during a parade), which led to conflict.
Harry said the former actress that she “can’t just do what he wants when he wants”. He listed all of her recent mistakes. And she became enraged and allegedly began to scream, that is not going to be another “tasteless Duchess” like the wife of Prince William Kate Middleton. In the end, as writes the edition, Markle ran from the room in tears. A few minutes later left Frogmore cottage to Archie on his hands and left in an unknown direction.
Harry was in despair. Megan left without bodyguards, and he had no idea where she is. A few hours later she called her husband and issued an ultimatum: “Or you and your family off my back or we’re done!”. Harry, who is afraid of losing Megan, was very upset, but promised her that things would get better, and that they would soon leave the UK and move to her homeland in the USA. “This will plunge the Royal family into crisis, but Harry doesn’t care about those problems. He knows that this is what he really wants Megan”, — writes the magazine. Only after that Markle has agreed to return home.
