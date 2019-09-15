Meghan Markle touching congratulated Prince Harry’s 35th anniversary and revealed their new family photos…
Today, September 15, the British Prince Harry is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle touching congratulated the anniversary of her husband. On their official page in Instagram she posted a collage of his pictures, beginning with early childhood, where Harry is shown with his mother Diana, and to a recent family photos taken at the christening of Archie. And this picture of Prince with his wife and son have never been published before.
Megan also called Harry in the accompanying collage post “the best husband and most amazing father.” “We love you! The very happiest of birthdays!”, — written by a former American actress.
The day before Harry visited a school in Luton, and on the question of the disciples, how’s Archie, said that his son is fine and that he’s “getting so big”.
But Kate Middleton and Prince William were published on the page of Kensington Palace the photo and smiling to each other as brothers-princes, doctorthe dry wishing a happy birthday to the Duke of Sussex.
