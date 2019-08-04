Meghan Markle was 38: how the Duchess is celebrating her birthday and which will receive gifts…
4 Aug wife, 34-year-old British Prince Harry, Megan Markle, who was guest editor of Vogue magazine, is celebrating its 38 th anniversary. The Duchess of Sussex will celebrate modestly, in the family circle, in his house Frogmore cottage near the Royal Windsor castle. First, Megan is now focused on his first-born — baby Archie who was born in may of this year. And besides, as I write the British media, the former American actress wants “to be rehabilitated” in the eyes of the public after a party in honor of the future birth of the child, which Markle and her friends staged in new York in February of this year. Many felt that it differed ostentatious luxury.
Some sources reported that Queen Elizabeth, who recently went on a long vacation at their Scottish estate Balmoral, spouse invited his grandson to spend a birthday at her house. However, apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will arrive at the castle later.
As for gifts, Harry, according to the newspaper Express, is going to give the wife another piece of jewelry — maybe earrings. Most likely it will be luxury earrings.
In addition, Harry will give his wife a black and white photo of their son, in a silver frame from the British jewelry company Aspreys. Frame will be engraved with some personal words to the Duchess from her husband and child.
Last year Megan and Harry held 4 Aug in public, visiting the wedding of a close friend of Prince Charlie van Straubenzee. And on the 36th anniversary of Megan Harry, who was the then boyfriend of the actress arranged for her romantic holiday in Botswana.
