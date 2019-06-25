Meghan Markle was criticized for changing the design an engagement ring where she put more…
The British sharply criticized the Duchess of Sussex, which changed the design of the ring or her engagement with Prince Harry. As you know, the Prince himself designed the decorations. For its production were used two diamonds from the private collection of his late mother — Princess Diana. The largest diamond was brought from Botswana, which the couple left such fond memories: there they were together at the beginning of their relationship. The rim was made of yellow gold the favorite metal Markle.
Ring TO
Ring AFTER
However, the former actress, for some reason, replaced a modest classic rim on a more subtle, but completely encrusted with small diamonds. Experts say jewelers, this design is considered more modern and more “American”. Someone noted that now the ring is very similar to that at the time, gave Megan her first husband — producer Trevor Engelson, whom she divorced in 2013.
As writes the edition Express, fans of the Royal family were infuriated. “The engagement ring member of the Royal family is part of the story. It cannot be changed — it’s not just a fashion accessory,” they were indignant.
Editor in chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, who often writes about members of the Royal family, commented that he considers “a little strange that Megan wanted to change the ring, the design of which her husband had designed especially for her.”
When the Duchess made a change in precision is unknown. The last months of pregnancy she appeared in public without this decoration — apparently she, like many women in this position, swollen hands. But after the birth, showing the world her first child, Archie, on her finger a ring adorned already in the updated form. On parade in honour of the Queen’s birthday Trooping the Colour changes were also clearly visible. In this case, the finger Megan was just three rings — engagement, wedding and another new that Harry gave her on the first anniversary of their wedding.
It also became known that Megan and Harry spent on the renovation of their home Frogmore cottage over three million dollars of taxpayers ‘ money. Although part of finishing works Assexy paid from personal funds, the sense of outrage of many ordinary citizens and members of the British Parliament.
Meanwhile, the Royal correspondent Phil Dampier States that the marriage of Megan and Harry is in crisis. Recently, the Prince is in a dark mood and very irritable. “Certainly, between them there is some friction, and it makes itself felt,” said Phil. Harry may act lack of sleep due to baby Archie. It also inhibits a quarrel with his elder brother William.
