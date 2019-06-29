Meghan Markle was embraced by baseball players in the locker room (photo)

Меган Маркл обнималась с бейсболистами в раздевалке (фото)

Saturday, June 29, in London held a supermatch in baseball between the famous American clubs, “the Boston Red SOx and new York Yankees”. Stars from the United States arrived in the UK at the invitation of Prince Harry and supervised Fund “Games undefeated”. The grandson of Queen Elizabeth I his wife Meghan Markle personally appeared to welcome the baseball players.

The stadium was Packed. Match organisers announced that it had sold 66 million tickets.

Megan appeared in public in black dress above the knee with short sleeves. The Duchess of Sussex was clearly in good spirits. She and Harry went in the locker room of both teams. And Megan cuddled with baseball players! Her husband was standing nearby and expressed delight.

Players of the new York team congratulated the couple with the birth of his son and gave little Archie mini-jumper the Yankees with his name and number 19, which represents his year of birth.

The red SOx brought in a baby gift miniature baseball bat, red socks — a symbol of the club “Red SOx”. And then we gave a mini-jumper.

