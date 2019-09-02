Meghan Markle will never see my dad, and Prince Harry has rejected the gift of his own father –…
After a scandalous interview in which the father of Meghan Markle accused the daughter of hypocrisy and lies, it became known that the Duchess of Sussex never intends to meet with his father. So, at least with her words said a source to the newspaper The Sun. Despite the pleas of Thomas Markle, Meghan and Prince Harry also don’t plan to let him see grandson Archie, who was born almost four months ago. “This is a terribly sad situation, but Meghan took this difficult decision,” — said the source. The Duchess will no longer come into contact with the father after some of his “betrayal”. “Although it breaks her heart, she should take care of their protection and the protection of her husband and son”, — writes the edition. Thomas never met Prince Harry in person (only talked to him a few times on the phone). And I don’t think I’ll ever get to meet Archie.
Megan and Thomas Markle
Meanwhile, the newspaper Daily Express reports that Prince Harry was upset with his own father, Charles, Prince of Wales, having rejected his gift. In 1980-e years Charles has provided for his younger son a plot of land in the County of Herefordshire. He hoped that when Harry grows up and marries, he settled here with his family and enjoy country living. But Harry and Megan are not going to “bury himself” in the depths of the countryside. They are looking for a house in the United States. According to one in Los Angeles, the other in Malibu, next to Hollywood celebrities.
American Meghan feels a strong longing for home. In addition to the United States she would feel more freely without being burdened by a Royal tradition that began to bother her. They also say that the former actress wants to return to the movie. And her husband supports her desire. In addition, the decision to accelerate the move to the United States was influenced by the scandal with private planes, in which were involved Ssexy. And now they want to change the environment and the people around him, not wanting to change habits and actions.
