Meghan Markle with his special issue of Vogue magazine was in the center of the scandal (photo)
Monday, July 29, it became known that the cover of the August issue of the British version of the popular magazine Vogue. The interest in this room is huge. The fact is that its guest editor was Megan Markle. 37-year-old wife of Prince Harry itself determines the contents, its design and wrote the editorial. It is assumed that in case of success, the Duchess of Sussex will continue to work with Vogue.
Such an experiment was the most radical step in the entire 100-year history of the publication. As stated by the chief editor of the British magazine Edward Enninful, Megan decided not to limit the main topics Vogue — fashion, life advice, healthy lifestyle. It was interested to show the role of women in modern society. “Megan is not afraid to speak loudly about issues such as the growing influence of women in all spheres, mental health, racial inequality, privilege”, — said Enninful.
Room Vogue consists mainly of the stories of 15 women from different countries, different skin colors, different ages. But they all share one important trait — each of the heroines of the issue made a significant contribution to the solution of a problem faced by all of humanity. In any case, so says the Duchess of Sussex.
Megan was selected for numbers, such as 81-year-old actress Jane Fonda, former supermodel 50-year-old Christy Turlington, 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, Prime Minister of New Zealand, 39-year-old Jacinda Ardern.
The cover of the special issue of the magazine Vogue
All of them, according to the wife of Prince Harry, are the “Forces of change”. It’s called a special issue of Vogue. The cover consists of 16 identical rectangular Windows, which are placed black and white photos heroines release. One window is empty. The idea is that it may be a portrait of any woman! Megan is convinced that every woman can become a leader, can change the world, and to join the “Forces of change”.
In the first hours of the appearance of images of the cover of this number called in the Western media delight. Various publications have emphasized the boldness of the idea, the style with which it was implemented.
But the euphoria was short-lived. The British soon noticed that among the heroines of the rooms there are no women that would represent the Royal family. The fact that Megan was not included in this list, he’s been talking about her modesty and good upbringing. But why hasn’t she written about Elizabeth II, is, at least, bewilderment. All we are talking about the British version of the magazine. And the Queen definitely deserves to be in the ranks of women, influencing the development of modern society.
Why Queen Elizabeth II was not in the list, it is difficult to say. It is not excluded that the Queen herself did not want. Then criticism of the Duchess of Sussex sounds undeserved.
Samantha Brett and Steph Adams
But there is one very unpleasant moment. Megan was accused of plagiarism! She simply stole the idea for the cover of the Australian women writers Samantha Brett and Steph Adams. In 2016, they published a book “game-Changing”. It was the stories of 40 women from different countries, who have achieved success in different walks of life despite obstructions and existing foundations. The cover made… 15 black-and-white photographs of the book’s heroines! By the way, in the last place, and Meghan Markle. So she knew about the existence of the books and seen her, must have held!
The first cover of the book “game-Changing”
“Game-changing” became a bestseller. In 2017, the book was republished. The cover made of a color and placed it on the 23 photograph. And again in the top row was the Megan Markle.
A color version of the cover of the book
Neither Vogue nor the Duchess of Sussex had no immediate comment on the accusations of plagiarism.
