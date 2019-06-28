Mei said Putin at the G20 summit that London has irrefutable evidence of the involvement of the Russian Federation to the poisoning Skrobala (PHOTO)

Prime Minister Theresa may at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Osaka summit of “big twenty” stated that normalization of relations between the two countries, with threats from Russia to London and its allies impossible.

“There can be normalization of our bilateral relations as long as Russia does not stop destabilizing and irresponsible actions that threaten the UK and its allies”, – stated in the message of the representative of the office of the Prime Minister of the UK, which leads “Interfax”.

The representative of the office of the head of government also stressed that Mei said there was irrefutable evidence of Russia’s involvement in the administration in Salisbury. “She said that these actions should never be repeated, and that the UK wants two involved in attacks were held responsible”, he added. At the meeting, Theresa may exchanged with the Russian President the cold hands.

Theresa may stressed that Britain will be hard to defend liberalism, democracy, human rights and the equality of all social groups, including the LGBT community, reports Sky News.

She also called on Putin to release of 24 Ukrainian sailors arrested to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine. Three ships of the naval forces of Ukraine on 25 November 2018 was fired by Russian border guards and detained and arrested the sailors. Currently in respect of them there is a consequence under article about violation of the state border of the Russian Federation.

According to may, “Russia’s actions in Ukraine are deeply worrying”.

Putin has repeatedly stood up for “solsberijsky tourists”

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin in an interview with The Financial Times rejected accusations of homophobia and said that the whole story around spies and counterintelligence is not worth the deterioration in relations between the two countries. According to him, she’s worth five cents, or even five pounds. He stressed that the poisoned Sergei Skripal committed a horrible crime. “Treason is the most serious crime, and traitors should be punished. I’m not saying that the incident in Salisbury is the way to do it. Not at all. But the traitors must be punished. Skripal was already punished. He was arrested, convicted, and then incarcerated in prison. He got his punishment. Why would anyone be interested in them?” – said the President of the Russian Federation.

A year ago the Russian leader spoke in a similar vein. “Some news sources are pushing the idea that Mr. Skripal – almost a human rights activist. He’s just a spy, a traitor, – Putin said, answering a question about the anti-Russian sanctions and case Skrobala at the plenary session of the forum “Russian energy week”. He’s just a jerk, that’s all.”

Putin stressed that “no need” was to persecute Sergei Skripal and other UK residents. “You want to say that we have some homeless person in there was poisoned or something?” commented on Putin’s words moderator plenary Russian energy week, which mentioned that from the same nerve gas, which, according to the UK, was used in the assassination Skrobala, there are other victims.

“I sometimes look at what is happening around this case, I’m just surprised, came some men and began to persecute homeless people you have there in the UK. That kind of nonsense? In cleaning that if they work, no?” – said Putin.

We will remind, on March 4, 2018 66-year-old former GRU officer Sergey Skripal, who was convicted earlier in Russia for espionage in favour of great Britain, and his 33-year-old daughter had been in Salisbury exposure to combat nerve agents.

London said that the poison family “Rookie” was developed in Russia, and on this basis accused the Russian authorities of involvement in the incident. The UK and the US on the UN security Council meeting on 14 March accused the Russian Federation in violation of the Convention on the prohibition of chemical weapons.

The Russian side has categorically rejected all allegations, indicating that development programs “Newbie” was neither in the USSR nor in Russia. And if such poison were produced, it is still destroyed. In 2017 Russia reported the destruction of its entire Arsenal of chemical weapons under the control of the Organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons. “The command to destroy the last chemical munition gave by teleconference with the settlement of Kizner in Udmurtia, Russian President Vladimir Putin,” – said TASS.

Poisoners Skrobala UK says Alexander Petrov, and Ruslan Bashirov. According to the British, these two later introduced himself in an interview with RT “ordinary tourists” struck the door handle Skripal nerve combat agent family “Rookie”, and then threw a bottle of perfume “Premier Jour” by Nina Ricci, in which it was, confusing the bin with a box for donations.

A resident of the English town of Amesbury Charlie Rowley and his girlfriend don Sturgess 21 Jun found a bottle of “Newbie” and have become victims of toxic substances. Rowley survived, but Sturgess died in hospital, as sprayed “perfume” on her wrist.

In an interview with Russia Today of Bashirov and Petrov said that the assassination attempt on Skrobala uncomplicated, while Salisbury came ostensibly to see the famous “solsberry” Cathedral.

Shortly before the interview, Putin also said that “Salisbury tourists” – ordinary citizens of Russia, in whose biography “nothing special and criminal”.

Meanwhile, the reporters found that under the names Bashirova and Petrov are employees of the Main Directorate of the General staff (ex. GRU), Heroes of Russia Anatoly Chapiha and Alexander Mishkin.

In February, it was released the name of the third partner himataki in Salisbury. He was a GRU officer Denis Sergeev.