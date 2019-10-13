Meizu introduced in Ukraine a couple of new smartphones
After a pause, the company Meizu presented in Ukraine a couple of new smartphones that will be sold officially in our country. Innovations targeted on different user groups.
Model MEIZU Note9 intended for use by fans of mobile photography. The device has dual camera on the rear panel. The main module is executed on the basis of a 48-megapixel sensor and a high-aperture lens with an aperture of f/1.7. Auxiliary 5-megapixel sensor designed to blur background in images. The front camera has a 20 megapixel sensor and a lens with an aperture of f/2.0. Smartphone MEIZU Note9 contains a display diagonal of 6.2 inches with a resolution of Full HD+ 2244х1080 points and a small teardrop cutout for the front camera.
The device bears on Board 8-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon with GPU Adreno 675 612 (frequency 2 GHz) and 4 GB of RAM. On the select user configurations available with 64 or 128 GB of internal flash memory. Capacity of supplied battery is 4000 mAh. Supported fast charging mCharge with the transfer of 18 watts of power. The device is available in wireless modules Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth v5.0+BLE and so on. Works novelty running the Android operating system 9, over which the shell Flyme7. In selling the device is available in a black color of the case. Recommended price MEIZU Note9 – from 5299 UAH.
At the same time, the model MEIZU M10 is oriented on the youth audience. This novelty is equipped with a 6.5-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and HD+. The display is covered with protective glass with the effect of 2.5 D. the Device contains an 8-core processor MediaTek Helio P25 2.5 GHz and GPU Mali-T880. In this case, too, there are two modifications, but the capacity of built-in storage is the same and is 32 GB, and the differences are in the RAM – configurations available with 2 or 3 GB of RAM. Supports memory cards with capacity up to 128 GB.
MEIZU M10 offers triple camera. The main 13 megapixel module, supplemented by two 2-megapixel modules. The front camera is 8 – megapixel. Battery capacity is 4000 mAh. It also reported the presence of 2-band module Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. Works MEIZU M10 running clean Android operating system 9. The device is available on sale from October 11 at a price of 3999 UAH. The novelty will be predlagaetsya in several colours: black, blue and red.