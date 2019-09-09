Meladze and assumption stood up for “kingpin” of Shishkina — media
Russian singers Valery Meladze and Lyubov Uspenskaya asked the court to change the measure of restraint Oleg Medvedev (Shishkanov), better known by the nickname Siscan. This writes the “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.
However, on 9 September, Moscow’s Basmanny court decided to extend until January 12, the arrest of the suspect, in the occupation of the highest official position in the criminal hierarchy Medvedev.
The newspaper reminds that in addition to the hearing, and the assumption of election for his friend more lenient preventive measure also requested Alexander Serov and stars chanson Vladislav Medianik and Mykhailo Hrushevsky.
In addition, almost immediately after the detention of criminal authority in July of last summer, in his defense he up and celebrities such as Lev Leshchenko, Valery Gazzaev. Then the star’s friends Shishkina also wrote an appeal to the Moscow city court with a request to send the crime boss is not behind bars and under house arrest.
As we know, Oleg Shishkanov detained July 15, he is suspected of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy, and murder. Investigators believe that in 2012 Shishkin brutally dealt with the suburban Deputy Tatyana Sidorova, and three members of her family.
As previously reported “FACTS” about a month before his arrest Chichkan, I have a lot of friends, including those in law enforcement were alerted to the trouble, says the Agency. However, he was confident in his “untouchability” and remained in the country.
