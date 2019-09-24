Melania trump got into a curious situation at the opening of the monument
The wife of the President of the United States of America happened to be in the center of the scandal. It was not as critical as it began to write the local media. The fact that Melania trump attended the opening of the restored monument to George Washington, and she had the honor to cut the ribbon. But the scissors got stuck in the fabric, and she failed to do it right the first time.
Video of the incident immediately made the rounds on social networks and local television stations. The other guests, who also cut the ribbon, such a problem does not arise. In order to smooth over the situation, Melania trump gave the scissors to the man who stood beside him.
First lady Melania Trump had trouble with a pair of oversized scissors to cut the ribbon as she officially reopened the Washington Monument, after three years of extensive renovations pic.twitter.com/JmrYxMwF7u
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 20, 2019
We will remind that earlier, the Internet was boiling with the news that the wife of Donald trump, appeared at a military parade without underwear. She came in a tight dress that emphasizes her figure. But, bra, Melanie decided not to wear.
Recall that before her marriage, she was known in the United States of America model, and even starred on the cover of magazines for men.
