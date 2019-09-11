Melanie Griffith said that she thinks about the beloved daughter Dakota Johnson
Despite the fact that 29-year-old Dakota Johnson and 42-year-old Chris Martin, their relationship does not comment on, close to these people sometimes speak out on this topic. So, on the eve of a 62-year-old mother of actress Melanie Griffith said that he thinks about his beloved daughter.
I love my daughter’s boyfriend! I think they are an amazing couple!
— simply said Griffith on the question of journalists People about Chris Martin.
By the way, this is not the first time Melanie speaks positively about the choice of Dakota. In 2018, in an interview, Griffith admitted that he simply “loves” Martin. The actress said that her daughter protects her private life from attention of journalists, and added that he respects her choice in this matter.
Recall that for the first time about the affair Johnson and Martin spoke in the fall of 2017. Insiders claimed that the actress and musician madly in love with each other and soon going to get married. However, in the beginning of the summer stars unexpectedly for fans of broke up.
By the way, their separation did not last long: already in early August, Dakota and Chris reunited. Rumor has it that ex-wife of Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, played a role in their Dakota ways. Insiders claim that she pushed Chris to he met with Johnson.
Now Dakota and Chris are enjoying a new phase in their relationship: the paparazzi regularly notice them at a joint romantic walks, with his novel they still did not comment.