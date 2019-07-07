Melanie Griffith showed how to keep perfect figure in 60 years
Melanie Griffith has published on his official page in social network Instagram video. In this celebrity showed how to keep perfect figure in 60 years doing in the gym.
Hollywood actress in the 90s was a sex symbol of his generation. Despite the years, it continues to maintain this status, actively working on her figure. In August she turns 62, but the ex-wife of Antonio Banderas does not feel his age and trying to keep yourself in good shape. To do this, she regularly engaged in the gym, completing challenging strength exercises, focusing, primarily, on arms, stomach and back. This helps her trainer Gunnar, with whom the star has been cooperating for 7 years. It acts not only as a sports mentor, but is also a psychotherapist and artist.
Fans have supported idol, “fall asleep” mistress account numerous compliments. A lot of the positive was expressed by her colleagues and Actresses, among them Kate Hudson, Rosanna Arquette and Kate beckinsale.